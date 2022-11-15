Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that on Friday, 14-year-old Reilah Kingara ran away from her home on Roosevelt Avenue. She reportedly left a note behind indicating that she was leaving.

Kingara is approximately 5′ tall and weighs between 120 to 150 pounds.

“Her family moved to this area about three months ago and do not know of any possible locations she could be,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at (413) 787-6300.

