State senator reacts to appointment of new Soldiers’ Home superintendent

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned that the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home board of trustees has named Mike Lazo the permanent superintendent of the home after the previous superintendent resigned in October 2020 after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility claimed the lives of dozens of more than 80 veterans.

Last week, the board of trustees approved a motion to name Lazo the permanent superintendent of the home after serving as interim superintendent since December 2020. The previous superintendent, Bennett Walsh, resigned in October 2020. Western Mass News spoke to State Senator and veteran John Velis who applauded this decision.

“As recently as Friday, I was up there talking with residents meeting and talking with staff and everybody seems to be pretty excited about the prospect of him leading the charge as a nursing home administrator, a licensed nursing home administrator,” Velis said.

Velis told us he does wish that this decision was made after new legislation goes into effect in March of next year.

“Right now, under state law, it’s the board of trustees that have the exclusive authority to name the superintendent. We changed that we put some more safeguards in there...kind of separating it from other processes, so it would be the board of trustees makes a recommendation, that recommendation goes to the statewide advisory council, and then ultimately, it goes to the Secretary of Veteran Services…We are so close to the new law being implemented. My preference is really on all major decisions maybe just wait because it’s right around the corner,” Velis noted.

The announcement also comes as a federal judge has approved a nearly $58 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit that was filed in response to the deadly COVID-19 overbreak. The attorney representing the plaintiffs released a statement to Western Mass News that said, in part:

“No amount of money could bring these families the justice that they deserve. But this settlement brings these families some closure and some compensation, while sparing them from having to relive the trauma of what occurred over what would have been years and years of litigation.”

Velis shared his reaction to this settlement being reached.

“There’s an outside chance that this litigation would have gone on for years. The fact that it was done this fast, I applaud the plaintiff’s attorneys and also the state,” Velis said.

We’ve learned that the settlement calls for families of each veteran who died of COVID-19 to receive at least $400,000. Veterans who contracted COVID-19, but survived, will each receive a minimum of $10,000. That money is expected to go out within four to eight weeks.

