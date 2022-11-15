Ticketmaster access issues reported amid Taylor Swift presale

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Taylor Swift concert tickets went up for presale Tuesday and it sent Ticketmaster into overdrive and left fans in limbo for hours.

“They’re already selling like reselling tickets for like thousands of dollars, so someone’s purchased tickets, but not us yet,” said Rylee Latchet of Holyoke.

Taylor Swift fans may have some “Bad Blood” with Ticketmaster after spending hours Tuesday stuck in the queue waiting for tickets to the pop sensations ‘Eras’ tour. The popular ticket seller shared a statement that read, in part:

“We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve.”

Some lucky ‘Swifties’ who signed up for presale got an email Monday with a link that they were a verified fan, which led many to believe their “Wildest Dreams” were coming true, but “Never Saw It Coming and Wouldn’t Have Suspected It” when they received their code Tuesday morning to join the queue. Western Mass News is told most were directed to a screen that displayed how many people were ahead of you.

Our own Amanda Callahan checked her spot in between anchoring our morning newscasts. She shared with us her first reaction when she joined the waiting room for tickets to Swifts’ May performance in Foxborough.

“I thought that can’t be too bad, 2,000 people at Gillette Stadium is just a small fraction of the amount of people and here we are, two hours later, and there’s 400 people in front of me,” Callahan explained.

It’s something Latchet knows “All Too Well.” We spoke with Latchet around 2 p.m. Tuesday. She had been stuck in the queue since 10 a.m. Latchet told us she kept getting kicked out and brought back to the end of the line.

“When we try to get tickets, it keeps saying error or something…We’re trying to get tickets for my daughter for Christmas. She’s 13 and she’s a teenager, so I’m not sure how long she’ll want to go to concerts with her mom, so I’m trying to take a vantage of it,” Latchet noted.

Now, due to unexpected issues with Ticketmaster’s presale, Latchet had to have her sister save her place in the queue, but now, they’re hoping a new family member doesn’t take their place in line.

“She supposed to be induced to have her baby because she’s 41 weeks pregnant, so while she’s waiting for labor, I have her holding my spot in the queue while I’m at work, so it’s keeping her busy. She has her stress, so hopefully, she doesn’t go to labor while she’s getting the tickets. Hopefully, she gets the tickets first, but we’ll see,”

Will Ticketmaster be able to “Shake It Off” and get die hard Swifties, like Latchet, their tickets? There may be hope. Callahan confirmed she finally got her tickets Tuesday afternoon after waiting over three hours.

For those who were unlucky during Tuesday’s presale, tickets go on-sale to the public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

Swift announced a tour earlier this month. She will play Gillette Stadium on May 19, May 20, and May 12 and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on May 26, May 27 and May 28.

Ticket information can be found on Ticketmaster’s website here.

