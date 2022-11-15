Town by Town: PVTA grant, No Shave November, winter art exhibit

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield, and Northampton.

Starting November 25th through December 31st, no fares or passes will be needed for Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) bus and paratransit services in Springfield.

This is thanks in part to a grant included in the state budget and awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The program is designed to encourage new customers to “try transit” by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season.

Over in Westfield, the town’s police department is celebrating No Shave November.

This year, Westfield officers are raising money for the families of 2 fallen officers – Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department in Connecticut.

Town by town then took us to a winter art display in Northampton.

Beginning on November 1st and concluding in January of 2023, William Baczek Fine Arts Center will be hosting a winter exhibition showcasing the work of over 2 dozen artists.

The gallery is open to the public, and the exhibition is free.

