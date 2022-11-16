11 people displaced following Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Nearly a dozen people have been displaced following a fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters were called to 839 Wilbraham Road Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Piemonte added that 11 residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in a second floor bedroom.

