Development project to bring new life to former Greenfield department store

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A longtime department store in Greenfield, that closed in 2019, will soon be transformed to meet housing and other community needs.

“This redevelopment will create housing jobs and a more robust Main Street in Greenfield. It’s exactly what we aim to do in Greenfield, in Franklin County, throughout the Commonwealth, and through the country,” said Rachana Crowley, director of real estate development for The Community Builders.

Local leaders announced Wednesday that the historic Wilson’s Department Store building, that closed in 2019, will now take on new life. MassDevelopment, alongside the city of Greenfield and The Community Builders, will be turning the first floor of the building into an expansion of the city’s co-op. Meanwhile, the upper levels will turn into affordable housing with one, two, and three bedroom apartment units.

Greenfield Economic Development Director M.J. Adams said it was due time the city move forward with the project.

“We were having conversations with the Sustainable Greenfield master plan committee about it’s really time for us to take a serious look at our downtown and refresh and update our downtown revitalization plan,” Adams noted.

Construction on the co-op should start by 2024, while the apartments that will be located on the upper floors will start construction in 2025 or 2026.

Western Mass News spoke with residents downtown to see how they feel about the new project.

“We heard about the co-op, Greenfield’s Market coming into the first floor, but it was all hush-hush until finally something was decided,” said Marsha Stone of Greenfield.

However, the project isn’t all good news for some. Hens and Chicks, Cleary Jewelers, and Lucky Burd Thrift Store, which are currently located on the property, will have to set up shop somewhere else to make room for the co-op expansion. Co-owner of Hens and Chicks, Justin Vincent, told Western Mass News that seeing the downtown developed at the cost of his store location is a bittersweet feeling.

“We’re very supportive of the co-op. The project that’s coming down here is going to be great for Greenfield, I think. Unfortunately, it is going to be disappointing. It’s going to be at the expense of us in this location, but we’re hoping to work with the city and any resources we can because we want to stay in Greenfield,” Vincent explained.

Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner told Western Mass News the city and MassDevelopment are going to work with those three businesses to help them find new locations downtown.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.