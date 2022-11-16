Mass. Gaming Commission releases October revenue report

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released the revenue reports for the month of October.

The commission reported that MGM Springfield generated $22.9 million between table and slot games.

The gross gaming revenue for the month was a total of $97 million.

To date, the state has collected approximately $1.2 billion from the three casinos in total taxes and assessments.

