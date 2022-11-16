Mass. Gaming Commission releases October revenue report
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released the revenue reports for the month of October.
The commission reported that MGM Springfield generated $22.9 million between table and slot games.
The gross gaming revenue for the month was a total of $97 million.
To date, the state has collected approximately $1.2 billion from the three casinos in total taxes and assessments.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.