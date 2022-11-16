Mass. Gaming Commission releases October revenue report

MGM Springfield Sign
MGM Springfield Sign(Western Mass News photo)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released the revenue reports for the month of October.

The commission reported  that MGM Springfield generated $22.9 million between table and slot games.

The gross gaming revenue for the month was a total of $97 million.

To date, the state has collected approximately $1.2 billion from the three casinos in total taxes and assessments.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

