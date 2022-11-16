Crews respond to a house fire in Holland

Holland house fire
Holland house fire(MGN)
By Libby James
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
HOLLAND, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a house fire on 107 Union St in Holland on Wednesday morning.

Holland Police Department confirmed the scene is active with mutual aid from Sturbridge and Palmer responding.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

