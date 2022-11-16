Crews respond to a house fire in Holland

HOLLAND, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a house fire on 107 Union St in Holland on Wednesday morning.

Holland Police Department confirmed the scene is active with mutual aid from Sturbridge and Palmer responding.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to bring you the latest updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.