Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said a suspect was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after the incident, which took place around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on Woodside Terrace.

The suspect was also placed under arrest on several charges.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau, with cooperation from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

