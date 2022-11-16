Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said a suspect was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after the incident, which took place around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on Woodside Terrace.

The suspect was also placed under arrest on several charges.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau, with cooperation from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nearly a dozen people have been displaced following a fire in Springfield.
11 people displaced following Springfield house fire
The Springfield Thunderbirds are out of the finals after losing game 5 to the Chicago Wolves
Thunderbirds host School Day Game for thousands of students
Crews were called to a fire on Union Road in Holland on November 16, 2022
Crews battle house fire on Union Road in Holland
The first snowfall of the season was experienced around western Massachusetts Tuesday night...
Western Massachusetts sees first snowfall of the season