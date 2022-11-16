Police pursuit on I-91 results in crash, arrest in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police have made an arrest following a police pursuit on I-91 southbound Tuesday evening.

According to Whately Police, the pursuit ended in a crash at exit 32.

Officials said that multiple Mass. State Police troopers and Hatfield Police responded to the area. Whately Police also responded with the Whately Fire Department’s thermal imager.

Troopers utilized a State Police drone with thermal imaging to assist the Whately Police in detecting the suspect, who was found hiding in a nearby barn under a blanket.

Police said that suspect was been arrested without incident by State Police.

