Staying chilly, blustery Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We picked up small amounts of snow last night and any wintry weather was short-lived this morning. Our departing storm system continues to move farther away, allowing for more clearing as we head into this evening. Blustery for a time this evening too, but wind becomes a bit lighter overnight.

Cold and mainly dry overnight with scattered clouds in the valley and more for the hills and Berkshires. Wind will be lighter overnight, but we still keep a breeze. Temperatures drop into the middle and upper 20s with a slight wind chill.

Wind ramps back up Thursday morning as we are in between departing low pressure and strong high pressure well to our south. West-southwesterly breezes stay around 5-15mph with gusts to 20-30mph. Some gusts may top 30 in the higher elevations. Gusty wind will cause a good amount of lake effect snow across western New York and a few of those bands may reach into western Mass. A snow shower or squall can’t be ruled out for Berkshire Co. The valley may see some sprinkles or flurries from time to time.

Dry, cold and breezy weather is on tap for Friday and this weekend with temperatures continuing to trend well below normal. Highs will hit upper 30s to low 40s from Friday to Monday! We will see some decent sunshine mixing with scattered clouds throughout the weekend into early next week. A passing coastal low stays well offshore, but will bring some gusty breezes through on Sunday. Expect wind chills in the teens at times early Sunday and Monday!

Thanksgiving week begins dry and cold, but temperatures look to moderate a bit through Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day and Friday are still in question as long-range models are still all over the place on a solution. Overall the weather pattern looks to start transitioning toward milder, more unsettled conditions toward late November.

