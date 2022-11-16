Staying chilly, blustery Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Blustery and unseasonably chilly weather will linger for western Mass through the end of the week and weekend.

Cold and mainly dry overnight with scattered clouds in the valley and more for the hills and Berkshires. Wind will be lighter overnight, but we still keep a breeze. Temperatures drop into the middle and upper 20s with a slight wind chill.

Wind ramps back up Thursday morning as we are in between departing low pressure and strong high pressure well to our south. With colder air building into the Great Lakes and Northeast, it’s a perfect set up for a major lake-effect event in western New York that will last into the weekend. For western Mass, some of those snow bands may come into the Berkshires and a sprinkle or flurry could make it into the valley. Expect a gusty breeze out of the West, patchy clouds and sun and highs in the 40s.

Dry, cold and breezy weather is on tap for Friday and this weekend with temperatures continuing to trend well below normal. Highs will hit upper 30s to low 40s from Friday to Monday! We will see some decent sunshine mixing with scattered clouds throughout the weekend into early next week. A passing coastal low stays well offshore, but will bring some gusty breezes through on Sunday. Expect wind chills in the teens at times early Sunday and Monday!

Thanksgiving week begins dry and cold, but temperatures look to moderate a bit through Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day and Friday are still in question as long-range models are still all over the place on a solution. Overall the weather pattern looks to start transitioning toward milder, more unsettled conditions toward late November.

