Holyoke man arrested, ghost gun recovered during traffic stop

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest.

Mass. State Police said that troopers were on Pine Street in Holyoke around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9 on a traffic enforcement detail when they randomly ran a license plate on a sedan. It was found that the registration for that vehicle expired in April and a traffic stop was made.

A trooper spoke with the driver and confirmed that the registration had expired. A tow truck was called and the driver called for a ride home for her and a passenger, identified as 25-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Menier of Holyoke.

The driver and Rodriguez-Menier got out of the car and troopers conducted an inventory of the of the car, during which they reportedly found a handgun with a 17-round magazine in it in a fast food bag under the passenger footwell. State Police noted that the gun had no serial number, which they noted are often referred to as “ghost guns” because it’s hard to track where the gun came from.

Neither the driver or Rodriguez-Menier had a license to carry the gun and the inventory transitioned into a search of the car. During the search, another gun with an 11-round magazine was found in the trunk. The driver reportedly didn’t have any knowledge of the guns and was released.

Rodriguez-Menier was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, two counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, two counts of possession of ammunition without an FID card, and one count of carrying a loaded firearm.

