Thunderbirds host School Day Game for thousands of students

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It wasn’t a snow day for students in Springfield, but ice did come into play for thousands. On Wednesday, the Thunderbird’s school day hockey game returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 5,000 students from Springfield and area schools hopped on buses and made their way to the MassMutual Center on Wednesday for a unique Thunderbirds-themed field trip. The game wasn’t just about hockey. It was about giving local students a day of fun outside of the classroom.

The game was free to all students and those in attendance received an educational workbook. Kids also had the opportunity to become part of the game day experience through various activities and performances.

“We’re trying to utilize different things within the game, so like it’s things like about the temperature of the ice, kind of like sport-science type thing,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa.

Costa told Western Mass News that this is the first time the team was able to bring back their annual school day game following the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that for the Thunderbirds, it’s about community and giving kids a sense of normal again.

“A lot of the kids here from Springfield Public Schools don’t get a chance to come to hockey games, so to give them an opportunity to mesh with every school and an event like this, I think it’s something that hopefully will stay with them for a long time. It’s just extremely unique, you know, to do this for the kids,” Costa explained.

Some students even using Wednesday’s school day game as an incentive to do well in the classroom.

“If you behave good, then you get to go on the field trip and, me, I behave like a good boy,” said one student.

