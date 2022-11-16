Town by Town: Battle of the Badges, VR and robotics expo, and police food drive

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Greenfield, Ludlow.

In Holyoke, the second Battle of the Badges was held at Lugnutz Cafe Wednesday.

Holyoke Fire Chief John Kadlewicz and Police Chief Manuel Febo worked behind the counter to take on the battle of the burger.

Each chief competed to see who could make the most sales with the winner receiving a trophy and bragging rights.

Each chief also raised money for their charity of choice.

Greenfield Community College hosted a virtual reality and robotics exposition for students and staff.

The event was part of the college’s Career Development Week.

It is meant to highlight technology that could soon be available for students at the college to use.

Over in Ludlow, the police department will be holding a food drive this weekend to benefit the Food Bank of Western Mass and Ludlow Veterans’ Food Pantry.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Ludlow Police Station.

They will be collecting all sorts of non-perishable food items, including canned fruits and vegetables, dry cereal, canned beans, soups, pasta, peanut butter, and much more.

Residents and community members are encouraged to donate what they can this holiday season.

