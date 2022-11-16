Western Mass. welcomes first snowfall of the season

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first snowfall of the season has arrived here in western Massachusetts.

Western Mass News drove throughout several western Mass. communities to check in on how residents are faring out on the road.

Tuesday evening, we were up in Blandford, where the snow came down much heavier on the roads.

From there, we went to Westfield, where we caught up with some residents who told us that they broke out their shovels and salt in preparation, but they were not too worried about this snowfall since the roads have not been bad for them.

“I just came off the Pike from Palmer, and I can say the road conditions on the Pike were decent and it hasn’t been too bad in Westfield so far,” said Andrew Surprise of Westfield.

Surprise told Western Mass News that he has not seen DPW crews around pre-salting since they are not expecting much snow, but he does have one concern.

“Westfield has had a problem in the past,” he said. “I’m a former city councilor, and we’ve had a problem with digging out hydrants, especially on streets that aren’t necessarily accessible to residents, so I’m hoping that the city is now taking care of that.”

The MassDOT postponed guardrail replacement that was supposed to happen Tuesday night in Lee until Wednesday and Thursday due to the snowy weather.

The I-90 eastbound ramp at exit 10 will be closed from 7 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on those nights.

This snow is expected to continue until the early hours of Wednesday morning, so be sure to drive slow, leave enough space between you and the car in front of you, and make sure you have plenty of wiper fluid.

