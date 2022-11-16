Western Massachusetts sees first snowfall of the season

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The first snowfall of the season was experienced around western Massachusetts Tuesday night into Wednesday. It caused a delayed start for some schools, but the conditions didn’t seem to impact much else.

No matter how much snow falls on the ground, you would immediately think businesses would be affected. That is not entirely true. At the Blandford Country Store and Blandford Bistro, it was business as usual for owner Jennifer Girard on Wednesday.

“We’ve had a few customers coming in and getting coffee…When the weather’s bad, it keeps people directed right from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’ without extra stops,” Girard said.

Blandford is one of the hilltowns in western Massachusetts, meaning its higher elevation resulted in more snow than in other places. It did get one to two inches, followed by freezing rain and sleet. The Blandford Highway Department had trucks out throughout the morning to make sure Route 23 and the side roads were clear. Some schools, on the other hand, experienced a two-hour delay, such as Gateway Regional High School, attended by senior Charlie Bond.

“I kind of just slept in a little bit more. It was nice. I love delays because we don’t have to make it up at the end of the year, so you get to go in two hours late and don’t have to make it up at the end of the year. It counts as a full day of school,” Bond said.

Bond told Western Mass News that the roads were fine when driving around. To pass some of the time, Bond and his mother stopped by Girard’s store to get a sandwich and a drink. With this marking the first wintry weather of the season, Bond told us what he’s looking forward to in the months ahead.

“I would say snowboarding, just having no school, going snowboarding, having fun, having those days off where you don’t have full weeks of school. It’s interesting and really fun to come about,” Bond added.

As the country store and bistro continued to sell its food products, like sandwiches and pastries, Girard said she always looks forward to the first snow.

“I think, always, the first snow is beautiful and looks nice and you get kind of excited that the holidays are coming, but after that, it can go,” Girard noted.

Both Girard and Bond are also asking drivers to be safe on the roads in case of any future winter weather events.

