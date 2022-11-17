Blue light ceremony held to honor fallen Springfield officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A blue light ceremony took place outside the Springfield Police Department Wednesday evening to honor fallen officers.

The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty.

People gathered for the ceremony, holding blue candles. The event also featured a song and prayer.

Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood told Western Mass News that the ceremony also falls during the week the department lost two officers, Michael Schiavina and Alain Beauregard, who were killed on the job in 1985.

She said that it is important to be reminded that their job is dangerous, and people should never forget those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Every time we come out, we have no intention of forgetting and always in hearts and minds,” Superintendent Clapprood said.

A new monument featuring the names of the department’s fallen officers was also unveiled at the ceremony. A detective raised the money to build it through a bike ride three years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues postponed it.

Superintendent Clapprood said that it will have permanent blue lights cast on it every night.

