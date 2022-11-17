Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to the sheriff’s office.(SafakOguz via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker in Florida died after being crushed by 3,000 pounds of lumber, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a person working at Port Tampa Bay was helping clear the way for a forklift to transfer two bundles of lumber.

When the forklift operator hit the brakes, the lumber rolled forward and off the truck.

The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.
New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi won’t seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying what they call a “habitual”...
Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter