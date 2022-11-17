Eversource files for increase in electric rates

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource has filed new electricity prices for customers in western Massachusetts with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.

If approved, the new rates will go into effect on January 1 and last through June 30.

The proposed Basic Service Rate would increase approximately six cents per kilowatt hour. On average, a customer using 600 kilowatt hours would see an increase of 21 percent or approximately $39.09 per month on the supply portion of the bill.

