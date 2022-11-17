Greenfield Police investigating stabbing on Main Street

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Greenfield.

Greenfield Police said that a 45-year-old man was reportedly stabbed with a knife in the area of 130 Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators don’t believe that “any suspect involved in this incident will pose a danger to the community,” police added in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenfield Police at (413) 773-5411 or email Det. Justin Purinton.

