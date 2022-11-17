Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the holiday season in full swing, MGM Springfield is “cooking up” some festive fun.

“It’s snowing outside and it’s cold and you’re going to eat this meal that’s going to stick to the inside and make you ready for a nap,” said Chris Smigel, executive director of hospitality at MGM Springfield.

Smigel is gearing up for the holidays at MGM Springfield. He sat down with Western Mass News to preview the new menu additions at Chandler’s Steakhouse.

“We will be adding a beef short rib, which falls into that traditional winter style of cooking…You’re going to start seeing sweet potatoes and root vegetables and butternut squash and other items like that that have that heavier, heartier feeling,” Smigel added.

Smigel added that preparation for the winter menu begins months in advance with proteins and other dishes receiving a seasonal remix.

“I think that it is the closest you’ll get to Las Vegas style and this vibe where you can come in and you might see stuff you’ve never seen before or you may see some familiar stuff with a twist,” Smigel explained.

Outside at The Plaza at MGM Springfield, preparations are underway for the annual tree lighting and outdoor skating rink, which is set to open on November 25.

“If you come down here in the evening, you’re going to see a light display that is set to music every hour, on the hour, with our beautiful holiday tree. You’re also going to see some magical MGM snow that we’re gonna have,” said Beth Ward, director of community affairs for MGM Springfield.

The grand opening will feature special appearances by Santa Claus and the New England Patriots cheerleaders. Also, make sure to keep your eyes out for The Lion’s Den, a new addition in 2022, which will be open on nights and weekends.

“This year, we’re actually adding a small shed that’s going to sell some snacks and hot chocolate for the kids and some boozy hot chocolate for mom and dad,” Smigel said.

“It really is something that we wanted to do for the community and that we just love and look forward to every single year,” Ward added.

The holiday fun officially kicks off on Friday, November 25.

