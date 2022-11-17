Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield on Wednesday was expected to be in court on Thursday, but he wasn’t since he is still in the hospital.

On Thursday morning, Teresa Williams and her family headed down to the Springfield courthouse, expecting to see her grandson be arraigned. However, a court officer told them he was currently in surgery and would not be in court that day.

“So that was like a shock. It caught us by surprise,” Williams said.

Her grandson is a 26-year-old from Springfield. Police have not yet released his identity. He is the suspect injured in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood told us it all started with a stolen car. She told Western Mass News the suspect stole a car early in the morning yesterday and police spotted the car multiple times. She said he almost hit somebody on School Street and then the car pulled into a driveway on Woodside Terrace, where a cruiser blocked him in. Officers got out and asked the suspect to do the same.

“He refused to do so and he started playing this game with escape with the car, where he hit the cruiser, he hit a car in the driveway, he rode on the lawn and, at one point, he was going in a direction towards an officer and the other officer felt, obviously, his life was in jeopardy, so a shot was fired and the suspect was struck in the elbow,” Clapprood added.

Police said he was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and then was arrested there on multiple charges relating to the stolen vehicle, and other assault charges. However, his family said they have not been able to get an update on his condition, leaving them wondering how he’s doing.

“We just want answers. How is he?” Williams asked.

The shooting is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. The newly formed board of police commissioners will then review their investigation. This in a new step that’s been implemented after a Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ordered the city to create this board earlier this year to handle all hiring, firing, and investigations involving officers.

The suspect is now expected to appear in court on Friday.

