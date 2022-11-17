Police investigating shots fired in Wilbraham neighborhood

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department responded to one neighborhood Thursday morning after receiving calls about a series of gunshots.

Officers responded to the area of Dipping Hole Road.

When they arrived, officers discovered that several gunshots had been fired at a house.

No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.

