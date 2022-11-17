Restaurants, stores busy with orders for pre-made Thanksgiving meals

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanksgiving is one week away and many people are placing orders for pre-made meals, instead of cooking themselves, but now is the time to do so.

For those interested in a full Thanksgiving meal, but don’t want the stress or hassle of cooking, a pre-made home cooked dinner is the perfect solution. Mark Tanzy, the owner of Partners Restaurant in Feeding Hills, extended their orders to Saturday.

“We have a lot of meals going out for The Open Pantry in Springfield and they hired us to do 750 meals for them,” Tanzy said.

In addition, they’re taking orders in the community, which they started doing during the pandemic and decided to keep doing again this year.

“We have over 400 meals that people have preordered with us,” Tanzy added.

These homemade meals include all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings including a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, butternut squash, green beans, turkey gravy, rolls, butter, cranberry sauce, and apple pie. The pre-made dinners also come in a variety of sizes.

“Some of them are single dinners that people like to bring to their friends or family that are going to be alone or their neighbor or someone in a care center that wants to have a nice meal,” Tanzy explained.

Western Mass News also checked in with Big Y. Store Director Rich Lafleche told us their premade orders are up from last year.

“I think the more word gets out about the quality that we offer and they type of options we have for our customers, the more apt people are to try it,” Lafleche explained.

The last day to place orders is Saturday and Lafleche said orders must be picked up by Wednesday. However, even with the rise in numbers for pre-made meals, he told us the frozen turkeys are still more popular among customers.

“This store is more of a last minute shopping experience, so I think we will see the anticipated rush as we get closer to the holiday,” Lafleche noted.

We spoke with Margaret Sheldon of Springfield, who was placing premade meal orders for two of her elderly friends.

“They take advantage of this service and it’s really accommodating, it’s convenient for most,” Sheldon said.

