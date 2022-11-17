Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker at Springfield event

It featured retired U.S. Army Colonel and Medal of Honor recipient, Jack Jacobs.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Special Medal of Honor event was held at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel Wednesday evening.

It featured retired U.S. Army Colonel and Medal of Honor recipient, Jack Jacobs.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance.

A documentary was shown about Colonel Jacobs, followed by Colonel Jacobs delivering remarks.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died...
Blue light ceremony held to honor fallen Springfield officers
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the man who was shot was a suspect they were...
EXCLUSIVE: family of man arrested in Springfield officer-involved shooting speaks out
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the man who was shot was a suspect they were...
EXCLUSIVE: family of man arrested in Springfield officer-involved shooting speaks out
The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died...
Blue light ceremony held to honor fallen Springfield officers