Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying what they call a “habitual” shoplifter.

He’s also suspected to have stolen a child’s bicycle.

Investigators said taht the suspect frequents Walgreens on Sumner Avenue and has tattoos on his right hand.

If you can identify this suspect, please contact the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.