Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter

Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying what they call a “habitual” shoplifter.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying what they call a “habitual” shoplifter.

He’s also suspected to have stolen a child’s bicycle.

Investigators said taht the suspect frequents Walgreens on Sumner Avenue and has tattoos on his right hand.

If you can identify this suspect, please contact the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.
New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.
Police lights graphic.
Police investigating shots fired in Wilbraham neighborhood
At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Greenfield.
1 person dead following crash along Route 2 in Greenfield
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Springfield Police warn of scams targeting the elderly