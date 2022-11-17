Springfield Police warn of scams targeting the elderly

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is warning residents about scams targetting the elderly.

Police said that a person, impersonating a public utility worker, was walking the High Street area asking to take photos of elderly individuals debit cards.

The suspect then is alleged to have used that information to make withdraws and online purchases.

They ask that you please share this information with your older relatives and friends and do not ever show or give out your debit card information.

