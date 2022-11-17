Springfield Police warn of scams targeting the elderly

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***(Pixabay)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is warning residents about scams targetting the elderly.

Police said that a person, impersonating a public utility worker, was walking the High Street area asking to take photos of elderly individuals debit cards.

The suspect then is alleged to have used that information to make withdraws and online purchases.

They ask that you please share this information with your older relatives and friends and do not ever show or give out your debit card information.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.
New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.
Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying what they call a “habitual”...
Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter
Police lights graphic.
Police investigating shots fired in Wilbraham neighborhood
At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Greenfield.
1 person dead following crash along Route 2 in Greenfield