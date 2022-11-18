Families mark National Adoption Day with special ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exciting morning in Springfield on Friday as several families marked National Adoption Day in a very special way.

The Deren family, in matching t-shirts, took the final step on Friday morning with Steven and Brooke formally adopting young Brian and Luna after fostering them the past four years.

“It’s been a long journey. Glad to have it over,” said Steven Deren.

Their adoption was one of several adoptions finalized at Springfield Juvenile Court on Friday to mark National Adoption Day.

“We have friends and family coming in all weekend to celebrate with us,” Steven Deren added.

Western Mass News also spoke to Pamela, foster mother to Ally and Lena, who was joined by family and friends as they waited for their time in the courtroom to make it official.

“I got her older sister when she was six months and the baby came to me when she was born, so we have been about three-and-a-half years in the process,” Pamela explained.

Even with all of that waiting, they are happy the day is finally here and she said she cannot thank the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families staff enough for all that they have done.

“They often don’t get a whole lot of glory. They get a lot of grief and they have done an amazing job making sure these girls have a safe and loving home for the rest of their lives,” Pamela added.

With 1,160 children waiting to be adopted in the Bay State, Maurine Albano with the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange is hopeful more family connections can be made.

“Tight now, western Mass. has the majority of children waiting in care, compared to all the other regions in Massachusetts,” Albano said.

