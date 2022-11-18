Getting Answers: third-party supplier options for Eversource customers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource announced a new proposal to increase their rates in the new year. Under the plan, the company suggested people look for alternative options to make sure they’re getting the best deal.

Eversource customers may be in for higher electric bills this winter as the company has filed for increased rates with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.

“This is what happened when the industry was deregulated and that’s what it did. We don’t generate the electricity. We buy it on our customers behalf. Our customers can absolutely go out and shop for the best price you can get for their electricity needs,” said Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress.

Ress has encouraged customers to check in with other suppliers for the best energy prices. Western Mass News is getting answers on the alternative options available for people locally.

“There are a number of programs. We have the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which is for folks who really this is new to them or they may be experiencing a financial bump in a road,” Ress added.

“I know they have various payment plans and ways to help out and the state is trying to look at some subsidies…It’s going to be pretty tough on people because they are talking about rates that might go up as much as 50 percent,” said AIC Economics Professor John Rogers.

Rogers told us there are limited alternative electric companies available for people in western Massachusetts.

“In the Boston area, you have some alternatives that you can look into where you buy your energy from an alternative source and those lines up typically being cheaper than Eversource. I don’t think we have the same facility in our area, so it’s not as much as an alternative for people here in western Massachusetts,” Rogers added.

In an Eversource release sent on Thursday the company encouraged customers to “compare energy prices at the website, Energy Switch Massachusetts.” Western Mass News checked out the website, where you can enter your zip code, your current electric company, and then type your average monthly usage. The site will then generate a list of electric rates from third-party contractors. Rogers also noted that the higher electric rates also need to be addressed on a federal level.

“It’s a big challenge for not only the consumers the businesses who have to use the energy, but for the government that has to do something about it and it’s going to be a political issue for the administration,” Rogers explained.

