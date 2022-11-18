Hearing held for West Springfield murder suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A murder suspect faced a judge again on Friday after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in her West Springfield apartment.

Jose Hernandez appeared in court virtually from jail. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Amber Carpenter, in her West Springfield apartment, stabbing her to death and leaving her body for days.

Friday was a pre-trial hearing, both for the murder charge and an assault and battery charge - charges that West Springfield Police issued after responding to a domestic dispute at Carpenter and Hernandez’s apartment just a few months before she was killed.

A probation officer also discussed today how the murder was a violation of probation, as he had multiple charges on his record. Western Mass News took a closer look and found that in 2020, Hernandez was charged with shoplifting and four charges of possession of a Class E or A drug. In 2019, he was charged with violating an abuse prevention order and, back in 2018, he was charged three separate times for larceny over $1,200.

At Friday’s court hearing, his case was continued because the lawyer for his previous charges was not present. He is scheduled to reappear in court on December 16.

