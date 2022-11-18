Local professor weighs in on Pelosi not seeking re-election

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi announced she will not be seeking re-election as Democrat House Speaker after leading the caucus for decades. But how will this change impact our local government?

Pelosi’s announcement comes after last week’s projection of the republican party taking control of the house.

However, John Baick a history professor at Western New England University told Western Mass News her announcement wasn’t a surprise and isn’t going to make a large difference in our local government.

“Representative Neal is not someone who seeks a leadership position. He is someone who is behind the scenes writing legislation and trust me, someone who will be in touch with the next round of Democratic leadership,” he said.

In her speech Thursday afternoon, Pelosi said it’s time for the next generation to take reign of the democratic party. Pelosi was first elected to congress in 1987. She became first and only woman elected to speaker of the house in 2006 and has since then lead the Democratic party through the passing of the Affordable Healthcare Act.

Politics aside, Baick said Americans cannot underrate her trailblazing career

For some Americans this is a day of reflection, for some Americans it’s a day of celebration but I think we all can’t underestimate her impact on America and her symbolic and real gains for women and for Italian Americans,” he said.

Pelosi is still a member of congress and will continue to serve the term she was recently elected to.

