Officials identify victim in deadly Greenfield crash

By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have been released into on a deadly crash in Greenfield.

The victim has now been identified as 48-year-old Connie Francis Rogers of Shelburne Falls.

Investigators said Rogers crashed around 7 a.m. Thursday after her truck swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic on Route 2 near Home Depot.

It’s believed that her truck hit black ice on the road, which snent her car skidding and caused a collision with a vehicle heading the opposite direction.

Rogers’ truck caught fire when it collided with the other vehicle.

The other driver was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

