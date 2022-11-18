Police investigating Enfield bank robbery

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM/WFSB) - Enfield Police are currently investigating a bank robbery.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the incident occured at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street.

The male suspect reportedly showed a handgun.

K-9 units are being sent to the scene.

