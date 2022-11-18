Police investigating Enfield bank robbery

Police are investigating an afternoon bank robbery in Enfield.
Police are investigating an afternoon bank robbery in Enfield.(Western Mass News)
Nov. 18, 2022
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM/WFSB) - Enfield Police are currently investigating a bank robbery.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the incident occured at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street.

The male suspect reportedly showed a handgun.

K-9 units are being sent to the scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

