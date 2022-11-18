Price hikes expected for Massachusetts Eversource customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Eversource customers may be in for higher bills this winter, as the electric company has filed new prices with the department of public utilities. One local lawmaker isn’t happy about the proposed increase.

Eversource basic service customers can expect upwards of a 20%. Increase on their monthly bill, something state representative Orlando Ramos said would be an added burden on vulnerable families.

“This is a significant rate increase for our basic service customers,” said Priscilla Ress, Eversource spokesperson.

Eversource customers can expect to get hit with a pricey electric bill in the mail once the new year hits. Res said as high energy costs and demand sweeps the globe, the price increase comes down to their supplier.

“We rely on the people that generate it, and we go out into the open market, and we get the best price from the people who generate electricity on behalf of our customers. We don’t generate electricity. We don’t control the cost there, and right now were in a very volatile market,” she said.

The proposed basic service rate for residential customers in western mass would change from about 15 cents per kilowatt to nearly 22 cents.

Eversource said a customer who uses 600 kilowatt hours of power each month, could see an increase of around 21%, or nearly $40, on their current bill on the supply portion.

State Representative Orlando Ramos said he will continue to fight this increase for people across the commonwealth.

The State Legislature, we signed a letter to the Department of Utilities opposing this proposed rate hike. I believe it was 107 of us that actually signed a letter in opposition,” Ramos said.

He said it comes at a time many families are already struggling to make ends meet.

“We know that there are families that are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of businesses, etc.

The hike still has to be approved by the Department of Public Utilities, but how much you have to pay will depend on how much energy you use. Ress said it’s important to do everything you can to be mindful of where you’re using energy.

“Something as simple as leaving a porch light on all night or not turning your water heater down as low as you can [butt] when you’re running a laundry load, make sure that you’re doing that when you need to and with cold water, that a hot shower, boy that can actually be expensive, a leaky faucet that’s leaking hot water,” she said.

If approved, the price change would go into effect on January 1 and last through June 30. Ress emphasized its strictly supply rate.

“It’s a passthrough. We don’t make a profit on that electricity. That’s a straight passthrough to our customers,” she said.

Ramos doesn’t think the company is being transparent.

“We look at the amount of revenue that they’ve generated since the pandemic. It’s in record numbers. So they’re making a record profit at the same time that they’re proposing a rate hike for those that are most vulnerable,” she said.

Eversource is encouraging people to research assistance programs to help manage those monthly bills. More information can be found here. Details on emergency financial housing assistance can be found here.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.