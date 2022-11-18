Salvation Army kicks off 2022 Red Kettle campaign

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Salvation Army kicked off their annual Red Kettle campaign on Friday at the Holyoke Mall.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Love Beyond” and officials said this refers to the organization’s committment to providing love and support to families in need.

“We’re trying to raise money to support families in Holyoke and the surrounding communites beyond the season of Christmas,” said Salvation Army Lt. Cesar Esquivel.

The Salvation Army said due to record inflation, they will need to raise more during this year’s campaign to help struggling families.

