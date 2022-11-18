Town by Town: November 17

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In West Springfield, the Senior Center hosted a holiday earring market. All materials were provided, and participants go to choose their own beads! The cost was $10 for three pairs $3 for each additional pair. All ages from all communities were welcome.

In Chicopee, city departments collected food for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen. Over the next two days, local leaders along with Chicopee residents are working to fill a police rescue vehicle with non-perishable food items. Monetary donations are also welcome.

In Holyoke, Massachusetts Girls in Trade hosted their seventh annual Massachusetts Conference and Career Fair at Holyoke High Scholl Dean’s Campus. The conference was open to all female career technical education students in Massachusetts who are interested in construction-related trades.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.