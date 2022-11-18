Western Mass News takes home four Sound Bites awards
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Sheraton Hotel in Framingham hosted the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Sound Bites awards Thursday evening.
Western Mass News proudly took home:
- Merit Station of the Year
- First Place: Investigative Reporting, Mary Wilson, Tik Tok’s impact on body image and mental health
- First Place: Digital Media
- Merit: recurring segment
Thank you for trusting us to get you answers!
