Western Mass News takes home four Sound Bites awards

By Joe Chaisson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Sheraton Hotel in Framingham hosted the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Sound Bites awards Thursday evening.

Western Mass News proudly took home:

  • Merit Station of the Year
  • First Place: Investigative Reporting, Mary Wilson, Tik Tok’s impact on body image and mental health
  • First Place: Digital Media
  • Merit: recurring segment

Thank you for trusting us to get you answers!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

