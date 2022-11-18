Western Mass News takes home four Sound Bites awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Sheraton Hotel in Framingham hosted the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Sound Bites awards Thursday evening.

Western Mass News proudly took home:

Merit Station of the Year

First Place: Investigative Reporting, Mary Wilson, Tik Tok’s impact on body image and mental health

First Place: Digital Media

Merit: recurring segment

Thank you for trusting us to get you answers!

