7-year-old donates Birthday gifts to Toys for Tots

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News visited a birthday party at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Holyoke!

Grayson Soticheck is donating all of the gifts received for his special day for Toys for Tots, which the trampoline park is a collection site for. Western Mass News caught up with Grayson and his mom Nicole, who said the reason why Grayson wanted to donate is simple.

“You know, my family, we’ve always tried to give back. We’ve always been blessed and fortunuate. My brother and his kids have always donated to the soup kitchen and things like that on their birthdays. It’s just what we’ve grown up with,” they said.

Nicole added that the idea is not about recognition, instead it is about doing a good deed so everyone can have a Christmas present!

