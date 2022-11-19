7-year-old donates Birthday gifts to Toys for Tots

7-year-old donates Birthday gifts to Toys for Tots
By Joe Chaisson, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News visited a birthday party at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Holyoke!

Grayson Soticheck is donating all of the gifts received for his special day for Toys for Tots, which the trampoline park is a collection site for. Western Mass News caught up with Grayson and his mom Nicole, who said the reason why Grayson wanted to donate is simple.

“You know, my family, we’ve always tried to give back. We’ve always been blessed and fortunuate. My brother and his kids have always donated to the soup kitchen and things like that on their birthdays. It’s just what we’ve grown up with,” they said.

Nicole added that the idea is not about recognition, instead it is about doing a good deed so everyone can have a Christmas present!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Congressman Neal speaks out on Eversource rate hike
Congressman Neal speaks out on Eversource rate hike
Preparations underway for Thanksgiving Travel, Black Friday sales
Preparations underway for Thanksgiving Travel, Black Friday sales
7-year-old donates Birthday gifts to Toys for Tots
7-year-old donates Birthday gifts to Toys for Tots
Crews respond to fire at Jewish Community Center
Crews respond to fire at Jewish Community Center