Congressman Neal shares thoughts on House Speaker Pelosi’s resignation
By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Congressman Richard Neal spoke in Springfield Friday, sharing his thoughts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s resignation.

Neal said he’s honored to have had such a longstanding relationship with Pelosi and was touched after hearing her announcement.

“Her speech yesterday was superb, I didn’t see it as self-serving, I didn’t see it as moment of her talking about her. Instead, she talked about what had happened in the House of Representatives...Nancy Pelosi’s career cannot be understated in terms of what we’ve achieved, and I take great satisfaction in the tasks she personally and professionally gave to me. We completed them,” Neal said.

Neal said Thursday’s announcement marks the end of an era in politics.

