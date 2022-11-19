Crews respond to fire at Jewish Community Center on Dickinson Street in Springfield

By Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire at the Jewish Community Center on Dickinson Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire is distinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

