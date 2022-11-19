Police searching for missing Westfield man

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen Friday evening.

According to Westfield Police, 32-year-old Robert Tesini was last seen Friday, November 18th, around 5 p.m. when he was picking up food from the soup kitchen of Meadow Street.

He did not return home, which is “highly unusual” for him.

Robert Tesini 111922 (Westfield Police Department)

Tesini is described as being about 5′5″ and about 110 lbs. He was last seen wearing a panda bear winter hat, white sneakers, and a black winter coat.

Officials added that he has developmental disabilities. They also said that he tends to walk everywhere and occasionally take the PVTA bus.

If you have any information regarding Tesini, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at (413)-562-5411 or email Detective Coach at c.coach@cityofwestfield.org.

