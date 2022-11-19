September Feel Last Saturday, December Feel This Saturday?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a chilly start with many in the mid 20s, highs will top off in the upper 30s to low 40s today with quite a bit of sunshine. This will be the pick of the weekend with the sunshine and a lighter breeze. The afternoon will be rather comfortable with a thick fall jacket on.

An Arctic cold front will arrive on Sunday kicking up the wind with temperatures staying mainly in the 30′s. A gusty Northwesterly wind up to 30 mph will make it feel like it’s in the 20′s. The front may bring a flurry or snow shower in the morning. Berkshire snow showers may last into Sunday evening with coatings to 1″ there. The front will help keep low pressure well offshore.

Expect wind chills in the teens and even single digits late Sunday into Monday morning. This will be the coldest are we have seen so far this season. The wind will ease Monday afternoon as the cold air starts to retreat. After a cold start on Tuesday temperatures will moderate in the afternoon and a warming trend will commence ahead of Thanksgiving. Travel day Wednesday will likely be the mildest with temperatures climbing into lower to middle 50′s.

Thanksgiving still looks dry, but may turn cooler. Our next chance for storminess finally arrives late Friday into next weekend. It is still very much in question, however it is trending towards a milder solution with maybe a mix changing to rain, but it’s a long way to go, so stay tuned.

