Student athlete plays key part in bringing field hockey to Hampshire Regional High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Silvia Bastek is student athlete who was instrumental in bringing the sport of field hockey to Hampshire Regional High School.

“I didn’t really play other sports as a kid and my mom finally convinced me to play field hockey, so I did and fell in love with it,” she said.

Bastek, now a senior at Hampshire Regional High School, found ways to play field hockey through rec and club leagues while growing up.

She and many others were facing a major challenge, the high school did not have a team.

“Finally, after gaining more interest and going to a bunch of school committee meeting, we were able to get a varsity team during my sophomore year,”Bastek said.

The director of student activities and athletics at Hampshire Regional High School, Jim Kelly it wasn’t easy.

“Anytime you add a program you need to learn how to share space and share resources and share attention,” he said.

Kelly said it was a learning curve for the community, but well worth it.

“In adding field hockey, we added 30 opportunities for girls to participate in the fall here without really taking away numbers of soccer or cross-country,” he said.

Fast forward to today and the field hockey program is in its third year. They have added a JV team and made their mark on the field as well.

“We came together to win a bunch more games and made it to western Mass, which was so exciting and even though we lost, it was such an accomplishment to get there,” he said.

Silvia said she is proud of her role in bringing the sport to Hampshire regional.

“They won’t need to work as hard to gain the respect, they have already gotten it and they can grow and flourish as a team and I am really excited to watch that…The soft leadership skills combined with her skills on the field will be sorely missed but has been a big part of getting the program to where it is now,” she said.

