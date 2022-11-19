Town by Town: November 18

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In West Springfield, beef was donated for a good cause. The Eastern Sate Exposition donated premium beef from a prize 4-H steer to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard, Springfield’s Open Pantry and Friends of the Homeless Friday. Each organization received about 200 pounds of beef! Big E President and CEO Gene Cassidy said the donation will help feed the hungry in the community and it draws attention to the importance of farmers and livestock in our daily lives.

In Ludlow, free turkeys were provided to veterans Friday. Just in time for the holiday season! Over 100 veterans and family members received a free turkey, along with a bag of Thanksgiving food items, all thanks to the Ludlow Department of Veterans Services.

In Springfield, the city has received a $100 thousand grant. from the Brownfield’s Redevelopment Fund. The money will be used within the Indian Orchard neighborhood to help clean up the former Crane property on Pinevale Street. Mayor Sarno said the funding will make major infrastructure improvements in the area.

