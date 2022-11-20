Annual Holiday Bazaar held at Canaan Baptist Church Saturday

Annual Holiday Bazaar held at Canaan Baptist Church Saturday
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, the tenth annual Holiday Bazaar was held at Canaan Baptist Church on Carew Street.

The event featured lots of different vendors-selling everything from crafts, jewelry, hats, books and artwork. Meals were also sold at the bazaar, raising money for the church. Organizers told Western Mass News that it’s good to be back after taking some time off due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been sort of cooped up, and it’s really good to come out and fellowship, eat good meals, and then also support businesses,” they explained.

Saturday’s event wrapped up at 4:00 Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

"You're Not Alone" basketball tournament brings awareness to mental health
“You’re Not Alone” basketball tournament brings awareness to mental health
Thunderbirds host annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Thunderbirds host annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Virtue Salon celebrates grand re-opening
Virtue Salon celebrates grand re-opening
Autumn Mist Farm celebrates three months of business
Autumn Mist Farm celebrates three months of business