Annual Holiday Bazaar held at Canaan Baptist Church Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, the tenth annual Holiday Bazaar was held at Canaan Baptist Church on Carew Street.

The event featured lots of different vendors-selling everything from crafts, jewelry, hats, books and artwork. Meals were also sold at the bazaar, raising money for the church. Organizers told Western Mass News that it’s good to be back after taking some time off due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been sort of cooped up, and it’s really good to come out and fellowship, eat good meals, and then also support businesses,” they explained.

Saturday’s event wrapped up at 4:00 Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.