Autumn Mist Farm celebrates three months of business

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Autumn Mist Farm in Feeding Hills has officially been open for three months.

The business celebrated the milestone Saturday. Western Mass News spoke with owner, Derrick Turnbull, who said he can’t wait to for people to come out and try their farm to table cuisine.

“All of our beef and cattle that we raise has no hormones, no antibiotics, no steroids in it...people are coming in here and their recognizing that there is a difference in the meat and their excited about it, happy, and it tastes very good,” he said.

The business gave out free samples at the celebration!

