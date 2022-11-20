Black Men of Greater Springfield Organization hosts family resource fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Black Men of Greater Springfield Organization held an event Saturday, providing resources to families on everything from mental health and housing to financial aid and tutoring services.

The event took place at DeBerry Elementary School and marks the return of gatherings for the group since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were anxious to come back this year we had several people, dozens of people asking us last year, were we going to do it and we just didn’t feel like it was safe enough and as 2022 rolled around we were like we got to do it,” said community activist Tashea Jenkins.

The event also included face painting, games, and activities, along with on-site photography.

