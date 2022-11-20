Cold And Blustery Today, Warming Trend As Thanksgiving Approaches?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold start to your Sunday with that were in the upper teens to around 20°!

An Arctic cold front will arrive on Today kicking up the wind with temperatures staying mainly in the 30′s. A gusty Northwesterly wind up to 30 mph will make it feel like it’s in the 20′s. The front may bring a flurry or snow shower in the morning. Berkshire snow showers may last into Sunday evening with coatings to 1″ there. The front will help keep low pressure well offshore.

Expect wind chills in the teens and even single digits late Sunday into Monday morning. This will be the coldest are we have seen so far this season. Make sure you have your heavy winter coat, gloves, scarf ready. The wind will ease Monday afternoon as the cold air starts to retreat. After a cold start on Tuesday temperatures will moderate in the afternoon and a warming trend will commence ahead of Thanksgiving. Travel day Wednesday will likely be the mildest with temperatures climbing into lower 50′s.

Thanksgiving still looks dry, but may turn cooler with 40s. Our next chance for storminess finally arrives late Friday into next weekend. It is still very much in question, however it is trending towards a milder solution with maybe a mix changing to rain, but it’s a long way to go, so stay tuned.

