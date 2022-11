WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a working chimney fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham.

According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, Three Rivers is closed. Traffic is being re-routed onto Chilson Road.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.